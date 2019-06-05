Ohio doctor indicted on 25 murder charges for allegedly overprescribing opioids linked to overdose deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio investigators and hospital officials provided new details in the case involving Columbus-area doctor William Husel.
Husel turned himself into Columbus police custody at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office then announced a 25-count murder indictment for patient deaths against Husel, a osteopathic physician
He was formally arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Franklin County. Bond was set at $1 million.
Husel faces allegations of prescribing fatal amounts of narcotics to 25 of his patients while under care at the Mount Carmel Health System between September 2014 and November 2018.
According to Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Husel’s attorney said the doctor did not intend on killing his patients.
Police were initially investigating more cases of potential overprescribing from Husel after at least 34 patients who were critically ill or near death were given unusually large doses of pain medications.
Prosecutors questioned patients, fellow doctors, and pharmacists throughout the investigation and determined that Husel worked primarily on his own will.
Attorney General David Yost stepped in on the investigation and previously requested that the State Medical Board of Ohio suspend his license to practice medicine.
“It looks like we may have a killer with a medical license and access to fentanyl on the loose,” said Attorney General Yost.
He was fired from the Mount Carmel Health System in December.
The Cleveland Clinic said Husel served as a supervised resident between 2008 and 2013, but they did not discover evidence that Husel was overprescribing drugs while in the system.
Dozens of wrongful death lawsuits have been filed by families against Husel and the hospital system.
The death penalty is not an option for punishment if Husel is fully convicted because the charges are not for aggravated murder.
