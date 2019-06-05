Lebanon firehouse could become multi-company shared workspace

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Lebanon firehouse could soon be home to not just one business, but many if city leaders accept a proposal they heard Tuesday night.
While the firehouse moves from downtown to a new location on the Warren County Fairgrounds, the building it occupied for three decades will soon go up for sale and city leaders are considering their options for what comes next for the building.
A company called COhatch is hoping the city accepts their offer to re-purpose the building into a unique type of office space that would house multiple companies under the same roof in a shared space.
“COhatch is a place for small businesses, entrepreneurs to co-work together, share and innovate with each other and it also is a resource sharing hub as well,” COhatch advocate Ryan Powers said.
Powers also owns two businesses and although they’re still in early in the process, he spoke to council members Tuesday about the benefit of adding the space to their community.
“This community is growing up fast and it started with a solid foundation of character and this community needs a place where these innovations and these connections can be made,” Powers said.
Due to the size of the former firehouse, 100 employees working for a handful of different companies could potentially fit inside.
“I’d like to see the historical structures re-purposed, re-imagined and reinvested in. If I could put it in a few words, I want to see the reinvestment in the character of Lebanon,” Powers said.
COhatch says they provide each employee with 24/7 access to a shared workspace where ideas are ‘free flowing.' This was part of their pitch to city council for what they hope to make of the out of service station.
However, COhatch isn’t the only company interested in the space.
City leaders say they will continue to gauge the interest of private ownership in the once publicly owned building.
