Victim identified in Mt. Airy drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a homicide in Mt. Airy after a 19-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at a bus stop at the corner of Colerain Avenue and North Bend. They believe it was a drive-by shooting.
Brandon Phoenix was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is no suspect description, but a black late model Chevy was seen leaving the scene heading towards Virginia Avenue.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
