Police: Armed, bleeding man accused of touching himself near children at Hamilton park

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton man faces a public indecency charge after he was recently accused of touching himself in front of dozens of children.
Police say it happened Sunday in Joyce Park. A family was having a cookout nearby when some family members say they saw the man exposing himself.
“He was definitely afraid for the kids," said Hugo Mendoza, who is still in shock after hearing what his step-father witnessed at the cookout.
The step-father, Mauricio Mondragon, was with his daughter and other family members at the park when he says he saw 28-year-old Bryan Reed acting strangely with blood on his shirt.
“The next thing you know the gentleman has his pants to his knees and he’s looking right at the kids standing from here to about where the sidewalk is -- maybe 20 feet to 30 feet at most -- and the next thing that happens is he starts touching himself down there inappropriately," said Mendoza.
According to the police report, Reed was also armed with a knife and was bleeding from his head. Mendoza says they are still not sure what Reed was planning to do.
“Its bad enough just having a knife in your hand and blood," he said. “It’s a different story when he starts touching himself and is doing that in front of kids.”
A witness that wished to remain anonymous says he kept the knife away from Reed -- then, the family kept its eye on him until police arrived.
The man was reportedly caught in the act of pleasuring himself with his pants down when officers arrived.
“You might be at a park with little kids thinking you are having a cookout, then the next thing this happens -- keep your kids close," said Mondragon. “Don’t let them get too far from you because you never know what can happen in this world.”
Reed is being held at the Butler County Jail, charged with public indecency.
Those who spoke with FOX19 said they aren’t sure if Reed suffers from a mental illness -- all of that remains under investigation.
