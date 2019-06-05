Police: Person of interest in custody after Pleasant Ridge home invasion

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man almost got away with a couple of handguns following an aggravated home burglary in Pleasant Ridge Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Losantiville Avenue.
Officers say the homeowner woke to find a stranger pointing a gun at him.
CPD, Golf Manor and Amberley Village police searched the area and say they found the man they believe is responsible about 1/2 a mile away from the home.
Police say the homeowner was not hurt and they don’t believe the two knew each other.
