Police identify man killed in Bond Hill shooting

BOND HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Bond Hill early Wednesday.
Police identified the victim as Gannon Hillman.
Homicide investigators responded to the 1900 block of Garden Lane shortly after a man was reported shot in the arm through a window about 4:45 a.m., police confirmed.
Initial emergency communication reports indicated the victim was not breathing and people on the scene were trying to resuscitate him by performing CPR.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have no suspect information at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
