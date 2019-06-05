Rescue caring for cats, kittens pulled from rubble left behind by Dayton-area tornadoes

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - As clean-up continues in the Dayton area, where devastating tornadoes hit on Memorial Day, a local rescue is helping care for animals that were pulled out of the rubble.
Janel Hemrick, who runs the Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, said that she and her team have been shipping supplies to Dayton area communities to help pet owners impacted by the storms. On Tuesday, they received a different kind of request for help.
A woman who fosters for them found a cat in Trotwood. That cat led the woman to more animals. In total, there were three adult male cats and two kittens that are seven-to-eight weeks old, as well as the mother of the kittens.
“She shows obvious signs of stress, and you know, they’ve just been living. They don’t understand what’s been going on," said Hemrick.
The animals, Hemrick said, were somehow surviving in the rubble and were staying near a home that is now destroyed.
Rescuers do not believe the cats have had food or solid shelter for at least eight days. Though Myles Ahead is at capacity, Hemrick agreed to take them in. She said one of the cats will likely need surgery.
“One of the cats is spending the night at the vet,” said Hemrick. “He has some abrasions, probably from trying to get out of the debris.”
Hemrick said the cats are friendly, not feral, and she believes they may have owners. If the owners come forward, she said the rescue will still cover the cost of medical care, but would return the animals to their homes.
If that does not happen, the rescue will work to get the cats healthy and will then find them forever families.
“It is going to take some time to get them to settle down and to be back to the normal loving animals that they were 'cause you can tell they’ve been through a trauma," said Hemrick.
The discovery is proof, Hemrick said, that anyone in the Dayton area who is missing an animal should never give up hope.
“Animals will fight just like the rest of us, that fight and flight kicks in just like people, and hopefully they’ve found a way to survive," said Hemrick.
Hemrick is encouraging anyone with the ability to help those in the Dayton area to do so, whether it is through donations or through cleaning up. She also said that adopting animals can be a big help since many rescues and shelters that are already overcrowded are now caring for pets that do not have anywhere to go. To learn more about Myles Ahead, visit the rescue’s website.
