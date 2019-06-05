Parts of Tri-State under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for southeast Indiana as well as Butler, Hamilton, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, and Pendleton counties.
The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.
All thunderstorms have dangerous lightning and these could have torrential downpours leading to localized, short-term flooding.
The thunderstorm activity will exit the FOX19 NOW viewing area around midnight and tomorrow will be drier with only scattered, non-severe activity.
