Sheriff: Owner of Boone County massage parlor arrested

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The owner of a massage parlor in Boone County was arrested and charged with prostitution Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit received a complaint about the possibility of prostitution taking place at YoYo Massage.
Deputies executed a search warrant around 11:40 a.m. at the parlor located in the 1600 block of Burlington Pike.
The owner of YoYo Massage, Yu Hong, 54, of Union, was arrested and charged with prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies also executed a search warrant at Hong’s home where they say they found additional evidence including ledgers, cash and bank account information.
