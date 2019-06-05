Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms will arrive overnight

Thunderstorms will arrive in the Tri-state overnight and some could be heavy to marginally severe for the morning commute. Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Jeff Creighton will have the latest starting at 4:30 AM. A second chance of severe thunderstorms arrives mainly during early evening. The main threats are damaging winds and hail along with heavy downpours and (always) dangerous lightning. Timing is always hard to pin down until the storms form and head our way, with that in mind our preliminary estimate is that the greatest threats will be between 5AM and noon and again after 5PM for parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. In between the two main threat areas scattered strong storms are possible.