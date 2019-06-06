‘Shelter in place’ order lifted after chemical accident at NKY pool

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A shelter-in-place advisory for residents living in about a one-block area around Goebel Pool has been lifted after pool chemicals accidentally got mixed, Covington Fire officials said.
“The mixture produced a small cloud of chlorine gas that was confined to the building, but we went ahead and issued the advisory as a precaution only,” said Mike Bloemer, Covington Fire Department Assistant Chief of Training and Operations.
The pool was not open to the public Thursday, but it’s scheduled to open this weekend. Fire officials said an adult male who had been at the pool was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
“Shelter in place” means to go inside, shut your doors and windows, and turn off any ventilation drawing air in from the outside.
