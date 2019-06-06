Crews flush mass made of grease, sanitary wipes that caused sewage leak into Winton Lake

WINTON WOODS, Ohio (FOX19) - The issue that caused sewage to flow into Winton Lake has been flushed, officials with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) of Greater Cincinnati said.
MSD says they received a report from Great Parks of Hamilton County about the sewage problem June 3.
Crews found an overflowing manhole in the woods north of the lake, MSD says, and found that sewage had flowed from the manhole into an on-site stormwater detention pond, and from there entered the lake through a culvert.
MSD says their emergency crews flushed out the blockage made up of tree roots, grease, sanitary wipes, and other non-flushables.
In similar situations, the mass has been referred to as a ‘fatberg.’
Officials say they also blocked the culvert to keep flows out of the lake and pumped out the pond.
MSD says they continue to clean and disinfect the area and are coordinating with the Ohio EPA and Hamilton County Health Department.
The blocked sewer line was already scheduled to be re-lined this year as part of our main sewer renewal program, they say.
They say the lake will re-open ‘as soon as possible.’
