FC Cincinnati loses 5 key players to CONCACAF Gold Cup

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Five FC Cincinnati players were called up to represent their respective national teams in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Darren Mattocks and Alvas Powell have been called in to Jamaica, Allan Cruz and Kendall Waston have been called in to Costa Rica and Emery Welshman has been called in to Guyana.
The 2019 Gold Cup will be contested in the United States, with select group stage matches to be played in Costa Rica and Jamaica for the first time, the tournament will begin with a pair of group stage matches at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on June 15 and will run through July 7 – when the Gold Cup Final will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago
Mattocks has earned 47 caps and has scored 17 goals for Jamaica. Prior to this year’s competition, Mattocks represented the Reggae Boyz in the 2015 and 2017 Gold Cups. With FC Cincinnati, Mattocks has scored two goals and has added two assists in 13 appearances this season.
Powell has earned 38 caps for Jamaica. Like Mattocks, the defender also represented Jamaica in the 2015 and 2017 Gold Cups. With FC Cincinnati, Powell has made nine appearances, including seven starts, this season.
Cruz has earned 10 caps and has scored one goal for Costa Rica. The Gold Cup will be Cruz’s first major international competition with the Ticos. With FC Cincinnati, Cruz has scored two goals and has added two assists in nine appearances this season.
Waston has earned 33 caps and has scored six goals for Costa Rica. FC Cincinnati’s captain represented Costa Rica during the 2013 and 2017 Gold Cups. With FC Cincinnati, Waston has made 12 appearances, all starts, and has scored one goal this season.
Welshman has earned nine caps and has scored seven goals for Guyana. The forward – currently on loan with the Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC – is part of Guyana’s first-ever team to qualify for a Concacaf Gold Cup. With Forge FC, Welshman has scored one goal and has added two assists in six appearances this season. Welshman most recently played for the Golden Jaguars in a Concacaf Nations League qualifier against Belize on March 23.
[Release per FC Cincinnati communications]
