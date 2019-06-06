1 killed, 2 injured in northern Ky. wreck after car crosses grassy median

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Crews responded Wednesday to a fatal wreck near the intersection of Pride Parkway and Old Taylor Mill Road.
One person was killed and two others were injured after two vehicles collided around 5:30 p.m., authorities said. Kenton County police are handling the investigation.
A white passenger car -- going southbound on the parkway -- went over a grass median for unknown reasons before hitting an SUV traveling northbound. Two people were in the white car -- one was killed, the other was injured.
Police believe one person was in the SUV and also sustained an injury.
Police expect to be on scene until about midnight. Drivers in the area should expect nearby roads to be closed until then as well.
It’s unclear what may have caused the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.