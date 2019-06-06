Authorities ID 66-year-old man killed in cement truck collision

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County coroner was called to the scene of a crash involving a cement truck Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Mason Morrow-Millgrove near Stubbs Mill Road around 3:45 p.m. State Highway Patrol says Kenneth Smith, 66, of Morrow, was heading eastbound on Mason Morrow-Millgrove when he went left of center and struck a cement truck heading westbound.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Though the crash remains under investigation, OSP says drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.
