Man accused of stealing car, kidnapping children; police say he knew victim

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has been accused of kidnapping three children and stealing a car.
It happened Tuesday night in Springfield Township. Police say 34-year-old Kenneth Fairbanks kicked down a door and broke into a home on Maple Hill Drive.
According to police, Fairbanks knows the victim. Once he broke into the woman’s home, police say he stole her car and kidnapped three children before taking off. After a search, police found Fairbanks and the stolen car in Over-The-Rhine.
After a brief foot chase Fairbanks was arrested.
He is now facing several felony charges including burglary and three counts of kidnapping. His court date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.