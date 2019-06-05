Muggy but Dry for the Morning Commute

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The stormy weather pushed south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by midnight leaving behind a mufggy morning but a dry one.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up today after 4PM and only a few locations will get rain. So it looks like a dry day with the chance of an interruption from a brief shower. Saturday and Sunday look to be the same.
Monday a cold front will bring widespread rain and thunder back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. As it sweeps through the Tri-state it will lead less humid and slightly cooler air into the area for Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday.
