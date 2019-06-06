Mainly Dry but a Muggy Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - We are in for a dry but muggy day.
Temperatures started this morning in the mid 60s, but will reach 83 degrees later this afternoon.
We will stay mainly dry the next two days, with just a slight chance of pop up thunderstorms after 4 p.m. both today and tomorrow.
Only a few locations could see rain.
Friday adternoon we should see a hiugh back into the low 80s.
There is a chance for a thunderstorm Saturday, but the weekend will not be a washout.
Humidity, however, will stick around and we will see more chances for rain or thunderstorms again on Sunday.
A cold front will cross the region on Monday with a good chance of more organized rain and thunderstorms.
As this system crosses the Tri-State, it will feel less humid and slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.
