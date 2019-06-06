Pit bull shot, killed at Franklin Twp. apartment fire

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Deputies on the scene of an apartment fire shot and killed a pit bull that was attacking another dog Thursday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Hounshell with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, when fire crews went into check out the fire at the Waterfront Apartments on Dayton-Oxford Road, a large pit bull fled from the apartment.
Once it got outside it attacked a small dog, Hounshell said.
A deputy on scene tried to get the pit bull off the other dog, but couldn’t. The dog was shot to stop the attack.
No injuries were reported.
Further details on the fire have not yet been released.
