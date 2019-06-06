Prosecutor: No charges for woman who shot ex-boyfriend who broke into her home

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Thursday that no charges will be filed against a woman who shot her ex-boyfriend who broke into her home.
Cincinnati police responded to the 2500 block of Ring Place just before 4:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.
When officers arrived, they located Dante Ruff suffering from several gunshot wounds to his abdomen.
He was taken to University Hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in serious but stable condition, the prosecutor’s office says.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Ruff faces charges of aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order when he’s released from the hospital.
The prosecutor’s office says the ex-girlfriend had a protection order against Ruff as well as a valid concealed carry permit.
Courts issue protection orders in a situation involving alleged domestic violence, assault, harassment, stalking or sexual assault.
At the time of the break-in, the woman was at home with her five children.
“Thank goodness she had a Concealed Carry Permit and was able to defend herself and her 5 children. It is hard to imagine what might have happened to her or her children if she had not been able to protect herself and her family,” Prosecutor Deters said.
The woman was taken to a police station to give officers her official statement.
She has returned to her home but declined comment.
