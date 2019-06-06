Sheriff’s office looking for runaway 13-year-old Sycamore Twp. girl

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teen.
Kaley Downey, 13, was last seen by her mother at their home in the 3900 block of Limerick Avenue in Sycamore Township on May 28.
The sheriff’s office says her mother discovered her daughter missing, and she noticed a bottle of vodka missing from the liquor cabinet.
Downey left her cell phone at her home.
Investigators believe Downey is possibly hiding in the Fairfield area. She was last seen there on June 2.
Downey is described as 4′11″, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
