'Don’t die on me’: Mother of suspect in Erlanger manhunt pleads for son to turn himself in

ERLANGER, KY. (FOX19) - Erlanger police have identified a suspect after shots were fired at police during a traffic stop on Dixie Highway Thursday morning.
Police say Jacob Ray Julik fled through the parking lot at AAMCO. No one was hurt.
Police say they are actively looking for Julik. They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a clean-shaven white male wearing a red shirt or gray American fighter shirt and jeans. He has tattoos on the side of his neck and a slight mustache. If you see anyone matching this description, Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.
FOX19 NOW spoke with Julik’s mother, Mary, as she pleaded for her son to turn himself in.
“Don’t die on me. I love you. Turn yourself in, I’ll be there for you when you get out. I just need you alive and I just need you to know that I love you and that you will be safe once you turn yourself in. Please son, don’t die on me today. Just turn yourself in. Don’t get yourself killed Don’t kill anybody. Just turn yourself in,” she said.
She says Julik has been in trouble throughout his life, but he always took the charge. She says he’s never shot at officers and has never done anything like this.
Now Julik, 27, is charged with attempted murder of police officers, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
It all started in the middle of the Dixie Highway between Dunkin’ Donuts and Speedway just after 8 a.m., Kenton County dispatchers said. Two officers with Lakeside Park Police were on the scene. One made the traffic stop and another was backup. The vehicle pulled into a Speedway gas station and the passenger fled from the vehicle, firing shots at the officer along the way, authorities said.
Police say the driver was questioned and is cooperating.
At this point, police say officers did not fire back but they’re still investigating. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.
Police were searching for the suspect in a wooded area behind Speedway and AMMCO. They say his last known location was the Woodlawn area.
