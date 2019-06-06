Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms for a Couple Days

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Warm and muggy air will continue to dominate the Tri-state until Monday when a cool front will lead more pleasant Canadian air into the region. For Friday through Sunday scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up occasionally and most of them will be south of the city. Northern Kentucky and the rural areas of Ohio to the southeast of Cincinnati will get the most rain. Monday everyone gets soaking rains then pleasant weather dominates Tuesday and Wednesday.