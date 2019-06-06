Two West Chester officers injured in four-vehicle crash

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Two police officers suffered minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash in West Chester Thursday afternoon.
West Chester Spokesperson Barb Wilson said two police cruisers were responding to a shoplifting call at Meijer on Tylersville Road around 1 p.m.
The suspect fled the scene, heading west on Tylersville Road, causing at least one accident, she said.
According to Wilson, the two West Chester police officers, responding to the call for assistance, were driving northbound on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near Cresthaven when they were involved in an accident with two other vehicles.
Both officers were treated for minor injuries.
The suspect in the shoplifting incident has not been arrested.
The accident is under investigation.
