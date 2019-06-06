Woman reports robbery during 12-minute 911 call, winds up in jail on drug charges

COLERAIN TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township mother is in jail after calling 911 to report a robbery.
According to justice center records, Ashley Thompson called 911 to report a robbery at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
“He asked me if he could borrow $10 for gas, that way I wouldn’t have to follow him back to, I guess, wherever he had to go and so I gave it to him and he ended up taking every bit of money that I (expletive) had and my car keys -- so I couldn’t chase after him,” Thompson told dispatchers during an almost 12-minute call to 911.
Police responded to the 2800 block of Brampton Drive where Thompson was located along with her 3-year-old daughter. When police arrived on the scene they determined a robbery did not occur and according to the arrest report “the subject was going to be transported home.”
Officers reported Thompson reaching into her pants pockets multiple times after being told by officers to stop. Thompson was searched and both Percoset and Xanax pills were located in her pockets. She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a fifth-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor charge for drug possession.
The 30-year-old will appear before a judge Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.