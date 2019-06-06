Zac Taylor named pace car driver for Quaker State 400

“There is no better way to welcome Coach Taylor back to Cincinnati than by having him pace the field to start the region’s biggest summer event, the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart,” said Mark Simendinger, General Manager, Kentucky Speedway. “This once-in-a-lifetime experience is a great way to celebrate the new leadership of the Bengals. We hope to one day be credited for kicking off the Bengals Super Bowl season!”