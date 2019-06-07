Cockfighting case has authorities seeking place to house thousands of birds

RODESSA, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish authorities have put two cockfighting suspects in jail.
They have taken 46 roosters that show signs of cockfighting to the Caddo Animal Services & Mosquito Control facilities on Monty Street in Shreveport.
Now they are working with other agencies to figure out what to do with several hundred more roosters and more than 2,000 hens and chicks.
Animal Services has no place to house them.
For the time being, they will remain where they were found.
All told, about 3,000 birds were discovered Wednesday when authorities raided a residence in the 21700 block of Louisiana Highway 1. That’s about 3.5 miles north-northwest of Rodessa.
It’s on nine acres there that they also found 10 structures, including mobile homes and sheds being used for storage.
Animal control workers seized the roosters, knives, gaffs, ledgers and trophies dating to 2003.
Narcotics agents seized about $21,000 worth of drugs, including approximately 201 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of marijuana. (Authorities expect to make more arrests on drug charges).
A shotgun and a rifle also were confiscated.
The two brothers who were arrested - 35-year-old Darryl Gene St. Clair and 37-year-old Jason Dale St. Clair - remain in Caddo Correctional Center.
Booking records show Darryl Gene St. Clair was booked on 109 charges of cockfighting and Jason Dale St. Clair was booked on 57 charges of cockfighting.
In a statement released just before noon Thursday, authorities say Darryl Gene St. Clair faces 46 counts each of organizing cockfights and training birds for cockfighting, both of which are felonies.
And Jason Dale St. Clair faces 46 counts of training birds for cockfighting, they add.
Cockfighting is when two or more birds are placed in a pit or ring to fight each other.
The Humane Society of the United States, which is vocal in its opposition to cockfighting, says gaffs or sharp razor blades typically are tied to the legs of birds that fight.
The organization says the fowl are horribly abused.
Those that survive the fight commonly suffer broken bones, a punctured lung or a pierced eye.
In extreme cases, some of the birds die.
