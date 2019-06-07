2 dead, 1 injured in Clermont County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a crash in Clermont County, Union Township police say.
Police say they were dispatched to Beechwood Road near Craig Road at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.
Officers say the male driver of the first vehicle and the female passenger of the second vehicle died at the scene. The male driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police did not say how severe the injuries to the second driver were.
The cause of the accident is unknown, police say.
