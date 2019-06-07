Findlay Market one of the world’s best food markets, says Newsweek

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Newsweek published a list of the world’s best food markets this week, and lodged right in between spots in Morocco and Japan on that list was Cincinnati, Ohio’s Findlay Market.
The piece begins by suggesting that to truly experience the people and culture of a country, one should look no further than the local fresh food market. The list, which was heavily international, only featured one spot in the U.S., and that was Porkopolis.
The write-up, of course, makes sure to mention “goetta” and a bit of the market’s history: “Since 1852, merchants in Findlay Market have been selling farm-fresh produce, meats (including a local haggis-like creation called goetta) and cheeses to Cincinnatians.”
Interested in a road trip? The list also makes note of the Montreal-style bagels and antiques at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market. Interested in a really, really long road trip? The piece also touches on Mexico City’s La Merced Market, which is “so large, there are professional guides.”
