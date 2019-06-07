2 OVI checkpoints Friday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on Cincinnati’s East Side and in Warren County Friday night.
The Hamilton County OVI Task Force will hold an OVI checkpint in the 2700 block of Riverside Drive (U.S. 52) in the East End.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton Township Police will conduct an OVI checkpoint on U.S. 22 just east of Landen Drive in Deerfield Township.
Both operations will run 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Patrols also will be stepped up in the areas.
