New security enhancements added to Tri-State school

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - St. Joseph Villa Academy was one of 18 schools across the country to get security enhancements installed on Friday thanks to Convergint Technologies.
It’s part of a nationwide effort called Convergint Community Day where employees give their time, expertise, resources and more than $100,000 in donated security equipment to step up security and help address school security challenges.
Volunteers installed 26 security cameras at the school as well as other security enhancements.
Convergint contacted the school back in February, offering to work on their security cameras.
School officials say keeping students and staff safe is their top priority.
Having volunteers upgrade cameras and make sure they are working properly helps ensure that safety.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.