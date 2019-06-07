Pit bull attack leaves girl with stitches in her face, bite mark on her stomach

HAMILTON TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County mother is speaking out after her daughter was attacked by a pit bull in Hamilton Township.
“Wasn’t even touching the dog, nothing really, and then all the sudden the dog just came over on my porch, jumped up and just lunged at my daughter,” Brandy Watson said.
Watson shared a series of graphic images of her 8-year-old daughter’s injuries. After the Wednesday night attack the girl was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where was treated and later released.
At this time FOX19 is not naming the owner of the dog because no charges have been filed. The Warren County Dog Warden says the investigation is ongoing at this point but Watson says she wishes further action was taken to prevent this from happening again while the investigation progresses.
“The only thing the dog warden did was let her take the dog home and tell here that she had to keep him in her house for 10-days for quarantine,” Watson said. “I think she should have went to the pound on a quarantine that way.”
Watson’s daughter had to get more than a dozen stitches in her face where the dog injured her. Pictures also show a bite mark on the young girl’s stomach and several minor injuries.
“She’s scared to death of dogs now,” Watson said. “She didn’t even want to get out of the car and come in the house last night, she started going nuts.”
