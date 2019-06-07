Police: Body found in home confirmed to be Mouseketeer

In this Aug 20, 1957 file photo, Walt Disney's Mouseketeers enter a large trailer that serves as their school on the Disney lot in Hollywood, Calif. Greeting them is their teacher Jean Seaman of the Los Angeles Public School System. Jimmy Dodd, red-haired and fortyish, is master of Mouseketeer ceremonies. Mouseketeer Annette Funicello can be seen at far left. Police have confirmed that a body found in April 2019 at an Oregon home is that of missing man Dennis Day, who was an original member of Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club." (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett, File)