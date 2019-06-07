Man shot to death in Bond Hill homicide

BOND HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A 37-year-old man was found shot to death in the second Bond Hill homicide in as many days, Cincinnati police said Friday.
Officers responded to Berkley Avenue near Reading Road about 11 p.m. Thursday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
FOX19 NOW’s cameras spotted a body in the street in the area of Reading Road between Berkeley and Joseph.
Police identified the victim early Friday as Rickey D. Lackey.
An investigation into his slaying continues, they said.
No suspect information was released, and no one has been arrested so far.
This is the second time homicide investigators have been called to Bond Hill in as many days.
A 25-year-old man was gunned down in the 1900 block of Garden Lane early Wednesday.
