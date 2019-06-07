Police ID victim in West End homicide, release surveillance image of suspect

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A shooting Friday morning in the West End is now a homicide, according to Cincinnati police.
It happened in the 1000 block of Central Avenue around 9 a.m.
The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police say the the victim has been identified as Paris Crosty, 28.
Police have released surveillance footage they believe depicts the arrival of the shooting suspect. The person can be seen wearing a white shirt, exiting a champagne-colored Chevrolet Impala. Here’s a still image from that footage:
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
