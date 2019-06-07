Police: Woman hurt trying to run away from gunshots in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was hurt trying to run away from gunshots being fired in East Price Hill early Friday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to Mt. Hope and Price avenues about 3:40 a.m. after receiving reports of several shots fired and a woman possibly shot.
Police on scene said they found 10-12 shell casings in the street but so far, it appears no one was actually hit.
They detained a couple people for questioning but said no one is under arrest.
A woman taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center appears to have been hurt while trying to run away from the gunfire, police said.
She is expected to recover, they added.
Price Avenue is shut down east of Grand Avenue while police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.