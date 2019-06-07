Unsettled weather this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -It is going to be another warm and muggy day today.
I do not expect any widespread rain, but watch for a few scattered showers or a rumble of thunder, especially across Northern Kentucky.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds mix this afternoon with a high temp near 80 degrees.
Chances for thunderstorms will build late tonight, but the weekend will not be a washout.
There will be chances for rain and thunder both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Humidity will remain high with temperatures near 80 both days.
A front will finally move through Monday, giving way to lower humidity, dry air, and cooler temperatures early next week.
