West Chester cop suspended over mistakes in Ellie Weik stalking case is fired over new violations

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The West Chester police officer who was suspended for missteps in handling an investigation in which a stalker became a killer was fired this week for new violations on the job, according to township records released Friday.
Police Chief Joel Herzog notified James Thomas he was terminated in a letter Tuesday, the same day we checked on the status of the officer’s latest internal investigation and employment.
We received a copy Friday in response to our records request.
An internal probe was launched in March into how Thomas handled a response to a possible overdose on Forge Bridge Drive.
It found he violated police rules and regulations - four to be exact, according to the chief’s letter. His incident report said he couldn’t find signs of drug activity, but an unconscious teen had blood around his nose and a friend said he was known to snort Percocet, police records state.
Police officials said they concluded Thomas failed, once again, to properly report and collect evidence in a case, one concerning a possible drug offense in which if the teen victim, West Chester police “did not have the necessary evidence to proceed with a potential manslaughter case."
“We have taken corrective measures and disciplinary action and you have failed to change your careless behavior when investigating these serious crimes. You have brought an unsightly light on the West Chester Police Department and you have failed operate within our Guiding Principles of Integrity, Commitment, Professionalism, and Courage,” the chief wrote.
"Based on the outcome of the latest internal investigation, the chief’s letter continued “and your deteriorating work record and performance, I am hereby terminating your employment with the West Chester Police Department effective immediately.”
Thomas could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
He has been an officer in the township since 2003, was a member of the department’s Honor Guard and most recently worked third shift, according to the township.
“I know I am a good police officer,” he wrote in a May 22 memo to the chief. "I have a long history of performing my duties well, a good work ethic and being a very dependable employee. I realized just over a year ago that I needed to make a change from CIS and wanted to return to the road patrol.
“I did not realize it would be such a challenge for me to re-acclimate. I’ve had a couple of bumps in the road; however, I will not be deterred and let them define my career. I truly enjoy working road patrol and take pride in being a senior officer. I’m able to use my twenty years of experience to serve as a mentor for newer officers."
We asked the police chief for comment, but a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, said he was still unable to speak on camera about the case “because there is still pending litigation on the matter. You are always welcome to submit questions though."
When we did, she sent us the following statement from West Chester Township Administrator Larry D. Burks:
"Based upon a pattern of behavior and failure to meet the performance expectations of West Chester Township and the West Chester Police Department, Jim Thomas has been released from employment.
West Chester Township expects exceptional service and the highest level of integrity from its employees; and after careful review it was determined that Mr. Thomas no longer meets these requirements.
The Union has filed a grievance in regard to the termination of Mr. Thomas. Therefore the case is still pending and no further comment will be made at this time."
Thomas served a 40-hour suspension in December after police officials concluded he made made crucial mistakes when Ellie Weik reported receiving texts and a video of her shot by someone on her patio in April 2018.
Thomas responded to the woman’s home but an internal investigation determined he failed to identify her ex-boyfriend, Michael Strouse, as the suspect and did not act with a sense of urgency between the time Weik alerted police and August 2018, when her body was found in a Liberty Township field, internal records show.
West Chester police arrested Michael Strouse about 4 a.m. Aug. 25, 2018, shortly after her body was found.
Her cause of death is listed as asphyxiation. The preliminary autopsy report confirmed she was strangled.
A jury convicted Strouse of her murder, and he is serving 17 years to life.
Two of Thomas’ supervisors, Lt. David Tivin and Sgt. Jeff Gearhart, also were verbally admonished for issues related to the management of the Weik stalking, internal records show.
Thomas defended his actions in an administrative hearing in November, stating “that in no way did he not take the situation as a serious matter,” according to a report on it.
Thomas was documented for similar missteps in previous cases, according to his personnel file.
He was rated mostly “Meets Standards” on his latest job performance review, from 2018, and received “Exceeds Standards” on attendance, teamwork and incident response, his personnel file states.
Thomas received “Needs Improvement” for investigation and case preparation.
He received nearly 50 commendations, unit citations or letters of appreciation during his time at West Chester, according to his personnel file.
Thomas was lauded for everything from politely and professionally checking on a female driver while her car was disabled to de-escalating a volatile and potentially violent situation with a patient having a psychiatric emergency to risking his life.
He also rescued a suicidal male with a history of jumping in front of traffic on Interstate 75 in an attempt to harm himself from the edge of a 30-foot drop off the interstate.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.