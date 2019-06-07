Woman with mental handicaps in need of medication reported missing

UPDATE: The woman has been found and is safe
WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police put out an alert for a critical missing woman with mental handicaps who may be in need of medication.
Police say Rebecca J. Deffinger, 36, left her Westwood home Wednesday at 5 p.m. and has not returned.
Deffinger lives with a caregiver, police say, and they told police that in addition to having mental handicaps, Deffigner also suffers mood swings.
The caregiver told police Deffinger has a history of leaving and not returning for an extended period of time, but usually returns for medication or if she gets hungry.
They say she’s known to go to JACK Casino, Fountain Square, Government Square, or Burnet Woods.
They say Deffinger is not a hazard to police and will also not run from police.
Deffinger was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, dark green jeans and pink gym shoes.
She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5′4″, weighing 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
