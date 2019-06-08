Missing runaway teen is found after community gathers to find her

SYCAMORE TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - A teen runaway has been found in Fairfield after missing for 10 days, said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Kayley Downey, 13, ran away from her Sycamore Township home in the 3900 block of Limerick Avenue May 28.
The community rallied together Friday at Chamberlain Park to get her home safely.
The girl’s parents were overwhelmed by the support and prayers.
“As a mom, my heart is broken. I love Kaylee. I would give anything to have her back home,” said her mother Diane Downey.
Deputies say the teen left her cellphone at her home and hasn’t been in contact with her family since. Her father said the day she left, his daughter gave him the biggest hug she’s ever given him.
“She actually came out on my back patio and gave me the biggest hug in the evening, and I realize now she was saying goodbye,” said Dan Downey.
The teen’s sister was also brought to tears asking for her sister to come home. She wants her to know they love her and they miss her.
“I just want you to know that there’s nothing too big we can’t get through and that God is still persevere in your heart and there’s not a mistake too big. We’re all human and we get it and we love you and miss you so much. Please come home,” said Lindsey Kroeger.
The Downey family said their faith and support kept them going.
Downey was found about 30 minutes away from her home Saturday morning.
Police are still investigating the matter.
