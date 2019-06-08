Community remembers slain Clermont County deputy at memorial

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It was a ride to remember Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer — a man so many called a local hero, a loving father and a great friend.
“Many of us knew him or worked with him side by side.” said Cory Herrn, Iron Shield Motorcycle Club National president.
Others just wanted to be there to show their support for the man who was killed serving his community in February.
“On, off duty. It doesn’t matter. I’m an army vet so i know a little bit about what they go through," Gary Hart of Buford, Ohio said.
This is the first memorial ride for Hannah and Ryan Reese. They didn’t know Deputy Brewer, but wanted to be there.
“I’ve seen a couple of them, whenever I see them, I pull over for them," Ryan Reese said. “So, it was a chance to do it.”
“I come from a firefighter family and it kinda hit home," Hannah Reese said. “Firefighters and police officers are kind of a big family.”
The Iron Shield’s Georgetown Chapter put the even together. Organizers say they hope to continue the event for years to come.
The money raised at the memorial will be put in a scholarship fund in Deputy Bill Brewer’s name. Iron Shield representatives say Bill’s wife wants to fund kids who hope to attend the police academy.
Sunday’s fundraising didn’t end once bikers left Williamsburg High School’s parking lot. They rode to Fire House Brewery, where there were raffles, games, music and food.
“It just shows that the entire community coming together," Hart said. "It doesn’t matter what you’re riding. You’re just here to ride and support that individual and do whatever you can for them.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.