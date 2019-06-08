A few showers over the weekend

The big storm system to the south is a slow-mover and it will track from Arkansas to the Carolinas over the weekend. The track is just far enough south so we do not get widespread rains and far enough north so here, on the northern edge of the storm, we get a few showers. The situation changes as a front from the northwest interacts with the southern system starting Sunday afternoon. Rain will become widespread as this occurs and late Sunday through late Monday will be wet. Tuesday the sun will shine, the sky will be a deep blue and the humidity will be comfortable into Wednesday.