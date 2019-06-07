Inmate beating video released involving indicted Cuyahoga County Jail officers (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a video just released by the Cuyahoga County Jail, officers strap inmate Terrance Debose to a chair and push him in a secluded cell then beat the defenseless man. The punches resulted in a concussion.
The video is from a wall camera on or about March 22, 2019.
Warning: This video shows violence and is hard to watch.
You can see Debose strapped in a restraint chair with his arms bound and his mouth covered.
There’s no audio, but you can see words are exchanged.
Officer Nicholas Evans appears to turn his body camera off before punching Debose repeatedly in the head.
Then, Officer Timothy Dugan walks in. You can see him throw a punch too.
According to the indictment, Debose suffered a concussion and was left alone in the restraint chair for more than two hours.
Both officers were indicted on charges of felonious assault, unlawful restraint and two counts of interfering with civil rights.
Evans was also charged with tampering with evidence.
On Monday night, 19 News showed you a video involving two other indicted county jail officers.
The video showed an inmate, who overdosed on opioids, lying on a mat motionless for more than two hours while nobody bothered to check on him.
One week ago, a video was released from July 2018. It shows indicted officers spraying pepper foam on an inmate while she is restrained in a chair. In the video, you can see one of them, punching the woman.
Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the jail to undergo a review every 30 days as part of a sweeping plan to improve the facility.
