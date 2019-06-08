19 people displaced in Norwood apartment fire

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Nineteen people were displaced in a two-alarm apartment fire in Norwood early Saturday, according to Norwood Fire Chief Ron Wallace.
The fire started on the second story in the rear of the building.
Captain Erik Blevins said no one was hurt, but four residents were trapped in their units in the three-story building in the 2200 block of Norwood Avenue when fire crews arrived around 5 a.m.
Blevins said firefighters stayed with the trapped residents who could not escape their apartment and sheltered in place until the heavy smoke cleared out of the hallway.
“Crews were able to locate the tenants on the third floor and they sheltered them in place until they were able to make sure they had the fire out, and at that time, they evacuated them down the stairwell,” Blevins said.
A 6-foot fence with barbed wire from an adjacent business was too close to the apartment building to safely squeeze an aerial ladder up to the windows to rescue the residents, Wallace said.
Further complicating their response, Norwood Fire Department arrived with only 11 firefighters — all they had on duty at the time, according to the chief.
“Luckily, we didn’t have any units (ambulances) out on any other runs,” Chief Wallace said.
Norwood called for mutual aid from St. Bernard fire and Cincinnati Fire Department.
St. Bernard fire crews came by about 5:15 a.m., Wallace said, but Cincinnati firefighters took much longer, resulting in about a 35-minute delay, which he said is unusual.
Captain Blevins said he is looking into the delay.
“Our crews did a wonderful job. Saint Bernard got here pretty quickly. There was a little bit of a delay in dispatch from us in requesting the city of Cincinnati,” he said.
Matt Flagler with the Cincinnati Fire Department said Norwood’s dispatch called them at 5:22 a.m. and Cincinnati Fire was dispatched three minutes later.
Captain Blevins said his crew did a great job along with St. Bernard and Cincinnati Fire. He said there were no injuries and said working fire detectors played a large role in everyone’s safety.
“My PSA for the day would be to check your smoke detectors because it truly did save some lives today,” Blevins said.
Fire crews checked out all tenants on scene who wanted it, and everyone was OK, Chief Wallace said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not available.
The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are both assisting the displaced families.
