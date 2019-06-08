‘Really sketchy’: After serving time for voyeurism, man caught trespassing in Clermont County

“My girlfriend she was outside smoking a cigarette right before we went to bed and she informed me that there was a vehicle in our driveway, no headlights on, not running. She did not see anyone inside the vehicle,” the victim said. “He essentially said that his dog jumped out of the car while he was moving. The dog was in the backseat of the car but the dog was perfectly fine, that’s kind of where it threw a red flag up for us.”