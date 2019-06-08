‘Really sketchy’: After serving time for voyeurism, man caught trespassing in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County deputies have arrested Ernest James Smith, Sr. for the second time in less than a year after he was allegedly caught trespassing.
Smith, Sr. was caught on home surveillance looking into a young girl’s bedroom window while touching himself back in October 2018. He was found guilty on fifth-degree felony charges for voyeurism and possession of criminal tools.
He was released from jail in March and scheduled to be on probation until May 2020 -- but that all may change after a Clermont County resident caught him walking around his property.
“My girlfriend she was outside smoking a cigarette right before we went to bed and she informed me that there was a vehicle in our driveway, no headlights on, not running. She did not see anyone inside the vehicle,” the victim said. “He essentially said that his dog jumped out of the car while he was moving. The dog was in the backseat of the car but the dog was perfectly fine, that’s kind of where it threw a red flag up for us.”
After asking the man to leave his property the suspect would return to the neighborhood twice more before the victim called police and followed him to get his license plate number.
“It was almost like he was saying ‘Here I am, I’m back. I’m not going anywhere.’ It was just really sketchy," said the resident.
Several homes in the neighborhood have young girls living in them.
Smith, Sr. is listed as a tier I sex offender on the Sheriff’s Office website. He will be back in court June 12 facing a criminal trespassing charge.
FOX19 NOW is told his probation officer will also be reviewing the case.
