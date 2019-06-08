Showers and Some Thunder

Cooler and Drier Air on the Way

Jeff's overnight Saturday update
By Jeff Creighton | June 8, 2019 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 10:39 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A very slow-moving upper level low working across the Tennessee valley will continue to influence our weather tonight, Sunday, and into Monday.

Overnight we stand the chance of a few showers with low temps by morning in the mid-60s.

Much like today, I expect a few light showers through mid-day Sunday with the possibility of isolated thunder for the afternoon hours.

And again, much like today, some of us won’t see a drop of rain although rainfall will be a bit more widespread. Afternoon high temps Sunday should touch the 80-degree mark.

Rain and thunder chances will increase Sunday night into Monday as we add a cold front into the weather mix.

Expect a better chance of showers and some thunderstorms Monday as that cold front pushes across the region.

Afternoon highs Monday will be limited to the mid-70s.

Cooler and drier air settles in Tuesday and most of Wednesday with a chance of showers Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Thursday and Friday look much cooler with highs in the low-70s, with upper-70s forecast for Saturday.

