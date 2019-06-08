Showers and Some Thunder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A very slow-moving upper level low working across the Tennessee valley will continue to influence our weather tonight, Sunday, and into Monday.
Overnight we stand the chance of a few showers with low temps by morning in the mid-60s.
Much like today, I expect a few light showers through mid-day Sunday with the possibility of isolated thunder for the afternoon hours.
And again, much like today, some of us won’t see a drop of rain although rainfall will be a bit more widespread. Afternoon high temps Sunday should touch the 80-degree mark.
Rain and thunder chances will increase Sunday night into Monday as we add a cold front into the weather mix.
Expect a better chance of showers and some thunderstorms Monday as that cold front pushes across the region.
Afternoon highs Monday will be limited to the mid-70s.
Cooler and drier air settles in Tuesday and most of Wednesday with a chance of showers Wednesday evening and Thursday.
Thursday and Friday look much cooler with highs in the low-70s, with upper-70s forecast for Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.