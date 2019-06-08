Wet weather rotates through this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Showers will work their way into the area Saturday morning.
In the afternoon, as temperatures reach the upper 70s, showers and thunderstorms are possible. Isolated downpours may cause localized flooding. Otherwise, a mix of sun clouds are expected.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday. Most of the rain will rotate through during the morning hours. However, during the afternoon and evening a few thunderstorms are possible.
More wet weather is expected Monday as a slow moving low pressure system continues to rotate through the region. Cool and dry conditions take over by Tuesday.
