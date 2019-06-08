Winton Lake reopens to fishers and boaters after sewage leak causes it to close

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Winton Lake reopened Saturday to fishers and boaters after it closed due to a sewage leak earlier this week, said Great Parks Social Media Strategist, Nikki Ferrell.
An odor and discoloration of Winton Lake in Winton Woods occurred Monday and the Great Parks staff immediately closed the lake to boaters and fishers.
The Metropolitan Sewer District identified it to be an “an overflowing manhole located north of Winton Lake,” said Ferrell.
Ferrell says as crews were working to repair the issue when they discovered a second pipe was blocked.
Parts of the lake may be closed temporarily through the next week as crews continue the cleanup.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.