13-year-old girl found after missing for 10 days

13-year-old girl found after missing for 10 days
13-year-old Kaylee Downey was found in Fairfield Saturday morning after missing for 10 days. (Source: Daoud, Natalya)
By Natalya Daoud | June 8, 2019 at 8:32 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 10:12 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A 13-year-old was found in Fairfield Saturday morning after she went missing for 10 days, said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaylee Downey, 13, was last seen by her mother May 28 at their Sycamore Township home in the 3900 block of Limerick Avenue.

Deputies say the teen ran away and left her cellphone at her home.

The community came together Friday at Chamberlain Park to get her home safely.

Community comes together for family of missing runaway teen: ‘We love you and miss you’

She was found about 30 minutes away from her home Saturday morning.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.