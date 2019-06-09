$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville shopper is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning ticket somewhere in town.
The lottery released the news Sunday morning, saying the ticket matched all five white ball winning number, but not the Powerball.
The winning Powerball number from last night’s drawing were: 9 – 13 – 42 – 48 - 60, with a Powerball of 18.
According to lottery officials, security staff will conduct security checks at the store where the ticket was sold, before releasing the store’s name.
The winner has 180 days to cash the ticket in, at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.
